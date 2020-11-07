PCNTDA says no to land sought for police commissionerate, PCMC corporator alleges builder being favoured

In a letter to PCNTDA, PCMC corporator Seema Savale has alleged that since the Authority was trying to “pass on the prime piece of land to a builder”, it has rejected the proposal from the police commissionerate.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, which is operating from a rented site and searching for a place of its own, has received a rejection slip from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Newtownship Development Authority (PCNTDA), known as Pradhikaran, from which it had sought 10-acre land.

“The police commissionerate had sought 10-acre land of the over 40-acre land at Wakad. We have told them that we can’t allot the land to the police commissionerate as it is reserved for public amenities and housing plan,” PCNTDA CEO Bansi Gawli told The Indian Express on Friday.

However, in a letter to PCNTDA, PCMC corporator Seema Savale has alleged that since the Authority was trying to “pass on the prime piece of land to a builder”, it has rejected the proposal from the police commissionerate.

“The land at Wakad measures 40 to 50 acres. Its market worth is Rs 800 crore. One builder has sought the land with 4 FSI. At one of its meeting, Pradhikaran has debated giving 2.5 FSI to the builder, which means the land will be worth more than Rs 2,000 crore,” alleged Savale, adding that the builder is being given the plot on PPP (public private partnership) basis.

Savale said the concerned plot of land was notified in 1972. “… For nearly 50 years, Pradhikaran has not done anything on the land… now, it is trying to sell off the land for commercial purposes,” she said.

Gawli, however, said he has no knowledge of any deal being struck with any builder. “…we don’t have the power to sell the land in our possession. It is done through auction and after directions from the state government,” he said.

Savale alleged that negotiations for passing on the prime plot — located from Kalewadi Phata to Kaspate Vasti — to the builder have been underway since 2018. “Several meetings have been held between government officials and Pradhikaran officials. At one such meeting of Pradhikaran, this issue was debated by the members,” she alleged.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash told The Indian Express,”We had approached Pradhikaran for alloting the Wakad land to us, for setting up our own commissionerate. We had also held a meeting with Pradhikaran officials. They had told us that the plot is reserved for public purposes but we are yet to hear from them officially… that they have rejected our proposal…”.

“We need our own building for… planning and effective functioning. Also, many of our officers stay in rented flats. If we get the land, we will be able to set up our own commissionerate and staff quarters for our senior officers,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.