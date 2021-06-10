PCNTDA merger: BJP MLAs Jagtap and Landge to move HC, say state govt decision will cost PCMC heavily

BJP'S Jagtap said as per the government notification, undeveloped land will go to PMRDA and developed land will come to PCMC jurisdiction. (File)

BJP MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge are upset over the state government’s decision to merge some parts of PCNTDA or Pradhikaran with PMRDA. The two leaders have threatened to file a PIL in the Bombay High Court unless the government revokes the decision. The MLAs said the decision will deliver a body blow to Pimpri-Chinchwad as it would lead to loss of precious vacant land and sources of income.

At a press conference in Pimpri on Thursday, Jagtap and Landge said, “The state government has done injustice to Pimpri-Chinchwad. We strongly oppose the move to merge some parts of PCNTDA with PMRDA. If the government does not reverse its decision, we will approach the Bombay High Court with a PIL. We will also raise the issue in the forthcoming session of state assembly.”

Criticising the government for persisting with multiple authorities, Jagtap said, “Some part of PCNTDA has been merged with PMRDA and some with PCMC. The government should have either merged it completely with PMRDA or PCMC. The current move is confusing and unjustifiable as there will be multiple authorities. If the intention was to do away with multiple authorities, then why persist with two authorities?”

Jagtap said as per the government notification, undeveloped land will go to PMRDA and developed land will come to PCMC jurisdiction.

“This will ensure PMRDA will benefit as it will give permission for developing vacant land, get development charges and other revenue. Except for earning revenue, PMRDA will do nothing. It will not even set up a garbage depot, make arrangements for water supply or set up sewage plans for the land being developed. All this will have to be done by the PCMC, which will have to incur heavy expenditure on this,” he said.

Citing the example of Hinjewadi, Jagtap said, “PMRDA and the local gram panchayats are doing nothing for Hinjewadi…All their garbage and sewage issues have to be handled by PCMC…”.

Saying they have consistently opposed the merger, Landge said, “When BJP was in power in the state, we had strongly opposed the move. And even now we are strongly opposing the move and will take up the issue at every possible fora. The government has dealt a body blow to Pimpri-Chinchwad. It should have taken the people’s representatives into confidence before taking such a crucial decision, which has compromised the interest of local residents.”

Landge said all areas which face the issue of encroachments have been transferred to Pimpri-Chinchwad. “If the government had taken a decision on them, such as legalising them, then there would have been more clarity. However, now PCMC will be saddled with hundreds of encroachments and it will have to channelise its resources on deciding their fate,” he said.

He said there are hundreds of farmers whose land was taken over by PCNTDA to construct houses for working class people in Pradhikaran. “These farmers are fighting for compensation for years. The government has not made any decisive move in their interest,” he said.

Landge and Jagtap pointed out that PCNTDA was set up in 1972 to provide affordable housing for the working class. “It has failed to achieve its purpose in the last 50 years. Even people for whom it constructed houses are complaining. Farmers whose land was taken over are awaiting justice and without achieving its purpose, it has been dissolved,” they said.