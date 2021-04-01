PCNTDA gets 26,000 applications for 4,883 flats under PMAY, last date extended to April 18

At least 60 per cent of the work on the 4,883 flats under construction, has already been completed.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Newtownship Development Authority (PCNTDA) has received as many as 26,000 applications for the 4,883 flats it is constructing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). As a result, the last day of receiving applications has been extended from March 31 to April 18.

PCNTDA, better known as Pradhikaran, is constructing the flats under two categories. One is for those under Economically Weaker Section and the other is for Low Income Group. Both are under PMAY. It is constructing 3,317 flats under EWS and 1,566 flats under Low Income Group.

“We have received 26,000 applications for the 4,883 flats…20,000 citizens have registered themselves,” PCNTDA CEO Bansi Gawli told The Indian Express on Wednesday. “The new deadline is April 18,” he added.

At least 60 per cent of the work on the 4,883 flats under construction, has already been completed, Gawli said. “So, we have decided to hold the lottery for flats on May 17,” he said. The draw of lots is likely to be held online, officials said.

The flats under EWS are much cheaper at Rs 9.90 lakh per flat. Since the central government will be subsiding each flat in this category, the cost will come down to Rs 7.40 lakh per flat, PCNTDA officials said. Each flat under PMAY measures 300 square feet.

The flats under LIG will be costly with each costing Rs 32 lakh. With the central government subsidy, the price will come down to Rs 30 lakh. Each flat under LIG measures 600 square feet. “The cost of the flats under LIG is higher because it is double the size of the flats on offer under EWS. The market price of each flat is Rs 45-50 lakh but we are offering it for Rs 30 lakh,” Gawli said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The flats under both categories are being offered to those whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh, is a resident of India and doesn’t own a house anywhere in the country.

PCNTDA officials said they will construct a total of 6,309 flats for the poor. At a meeting held recently, Rs 728 crore was sanctioned for the project.