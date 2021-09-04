PCMC’s Special Action Force to raze illegal constructions, remove unauthorised hawkers, kiosks, hoardings

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will set up a Special Action Force as part of efforts to relaunch its drive against illegal constructions which had been halted during the monsoon. The fresh drive will also target unauthorised hawkers, kiosks and hoardings, said civic officials, adding that the novel initiative is part of the civic body’s smart city plan.

Each of PCMC’s 32 prabhags will have at least four squads of the Special Action Force. “Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has directed to set up the Special Action Force. The force has been tasked with identifying illegal constructions, unauthorised roadside hawkers and illegal hoardings and initiating action against them, including filing police complaints against unlawful constructions before pulling them down,” Joint City Engineer Makrand Nikam told The Indian Express Saturday.

Each Special Action Force is likely to have seven to eight members. “Besides civic staff, the squads will also have police personnel and two employees from a security agency. We are coordinating with the police. It will take at least 15 days for the force to come into effect,” Nikam said.

There are around one lakh illegal constructions in Pimpri-Chinchwad and action against them has been stayed by the Bombay High Court till September 30. “From October 1, we will start pulling down illegal constructions. Action against illegal hawkers, kiosks and hoardings is already underway. About 15 days from now, the Special Action Force will start functioning,” Nikam said.

Civic officials said illegal hoardings, banners, flex boards and kiosks will be confiscated and taken to Moshi garbage depot. Nikam said the action against illegal constructions and hawkers will be on the lines of the pattern followed in Indore. “We’ve drawn inspiration from Indore city’s clean-up act,” he said.

In another development, the state government has decided to set up a Science Innovation City at PCMC’s Science Park in Chinchwad. “The government has sanctioned Rs 191 crore for setting up the Science Innovation City. It aims to inculcate a scientific mindset among the young generation and boost research activity,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane. The government has asked PCMC to prepare a detailed project report and submit it as early as possible, he added.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the Congress has welcomed the move to name the initiative as Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Science Innovation City.