PCMC’s New Year promise: ‘Water supply system to improve in 2020’

Hit by acute shortage of water in 2019, over 25 lakh residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad can look forward to a better 2020 as the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has “promised” to improve the water supply system and ensure that adequate water reaches each house.

“In 2020, the water supply situation will improve significantly,” Makrand Nikam, Joint City Engineer, told The Indian Express on new year’s eve on Tuesday.

Since summer, Pimpri-Chinchwad residents have faced the worst water crisis in the industrial city’s history. During the summer months, the water level in the Pavana dam sunk to a new low in the city. As monsoon got delayed in the initial months, the water crisis aggravated further. However, as the monsoon stayed beyond its due and water levels in Pavana river and dam rose, the availability improved significantly. However, the PCMC could not make the most out of this opportunity and make adequate water available to residents.

The civic body continued with water cuts by citing that it did not have the system to store additional water, and the existing system could not ensure equitable water distribution.

In the last two months, Pimpri-Chinchwad residents rose in protest, urging the Shravan Hardikar-led PCMC administration to restore daily water supply. They even wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and demanded the transfer of the municipal commissioner due to the administration’s failure to ensure adequate water supply despite an overflowing Pavana dam.

The administration said the work for laying the pipeline was underway and things would improve only when the work was completed.

Asked about the restoration of proper water supply, Nikam said the work on the key water supply scheme will gather momentum this year. The scheme involves bringing 100 MLD water from Andhra dam and another 167 MLD water from Bhama Askhed dam.

“We expect the Andhra dam work to get over by the second half of this year. Once that is over, 100 MLD water will add to the current 350 MLD water supply that we lift from Pavana dam. This will help us for the next three to four years,” he said.

As for the existing problem of replacing old pipelines that has severely affected equitable water distribution, Nikam said 50 per cent work had been completed so far. “In the next few months, we will complete the entire work of laying new pipelines and replacing old ones. At present, there is 40 per cent water leakage. We will drastically reduce it this year,” he said.

Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will soon hold a meeting with the PCMC chief and other officials to find out what exactly had gone wrong with the water supply system. “The meeting will help find a solution to the PCMC’s problems,” he added.

