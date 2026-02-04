PCMC’s new 10 pm to 6 am ‘sanitation drive’ helps spruce up congested city roads

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched a night-shift sanitation initiative to tackle the persistent challenge of cleaning congested roads in the city. Starting January 4, sanitation workers have been working through the night, from 10 pm to 6 am, using modern machinery to clean roads and transport waste, ensuring the city wakes up to cleaner streets each morning.

Pradeep Thengal, Deputy Commissioner, Health Department, PCMC, told The Indian Express, “As Pimpri Chinchwad is an industrial city with bustling marketplaces, the main roads leading to Pimpri Camp, Chinchwad Station, Bhosari, Hinjewadi IT Park, and other pockets are congested with vehicular traffic throughout the day. Therefore, cleaning and collecting the accumulated waste during the day becomes a major challenge. Considering this hassle, the civic administration started this new initiative of night shift sanitation work from January 4.”