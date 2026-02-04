PCMC’s new 10 pm to 6 am ‘sanitation drive’ helps spruce up congested city roads

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched a night-shift sanitation initiative to tackle the persistent challenge of cleaning congested roads in the city. Starting January 4, sanitation workers have been working through the night, from 10 pm to 6 am, using modern machinery to clean roads and transport waste, ensuring the city wakes up to cleaner streets each morning.
Pradeep Thengal, Deputy Commissioner, Health Department, PCMC, told The Indian Express, “As Pimpri Chinchwad is an industrial city with bustling marketplaces, the main roads leading to Pimpri Camp, Chinchwad Station, Bhosari, Hinjewadi IT Park, and other pockets are congested with vehicular traffic throughout the day. Therefore, cleaning and collecting the accumulated waste during the day becomes a major challenge. Considering this hassle, the civic administration started this new initiative of night shift sanitation work from January 4.”
The health department’s staff also accompany sanitation workers to ensure their safety, Thengal added.
Mechanical sweeping machines are used to remove fine dust from the main roads, while water sprinklers wash the roads and dividers to reduce airborne dust. The waste transportation system delivers the accumulated waste to the collection depot at night, making the cleaning work progress swiftly.
“The employees work wearing the necessary safety equipment. While the city sleeps, these sanitation warriors prepare the city for a new dawn,” Thengal said. However, he acknowledged that some residents in Nigdi Pradhikaran have complained about the sweeping noise, following which the drive has been temporarily stopped there since the last week of January.
Addressing concerns while seeking public support, Thengal emphasised, “We take maximum precaution not to cause any disturbance to residents, and expect cooperation from them as well, because such novel initiatives are implemented in the larger public interest.”
With the civic administration committed to achieving a remarkable position in Swachh Survekshan 2026, officers have urged residents to actively participate, recognising that waste segregation and maintaining public cleanliness are a collective responsibility.
