PCMC’s Covid vaccination centres to reopen today; separate centre comes up for differently abled

A day after nearly 80 vaccination centres were forced to stay shut due to vaccine shortages, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said at least 60 of its centres will reopen Thursday after the civic body received fresh stock.

“Yesterday evening we received 15,000 doses of the vaccines. And therefore, all our vaccination centres will remain open today,” said Dr Varsha Dange, in charge of PCMC’s vaccination section.

Dr Dange said though PCMC will keep at least 60 of its centres open, they were not sure about the 27 private vaccination centres. “We are trying to provide them some vaccine stock. It will be up to them to take the call whether to keep open or not. They will have to plan it out as many of them have second doses scheduled,” she said.

On Wednesday, at least 79 vaccination centres in Pimpri-Chinchwad remained shut due to non-availability of required doses. “On Wednesday, only 4,042 doses were given at 12 vaccination centres. Other vaccination centres remained shut as there were no vaccine doses available,” said Dr Dange.

At PCMC vaccination centres, as many 4,042 people were given the doses while 738 were given doses at private vaccination centres. Till Wednesday, a total of 3,84,060 people have taken the vaccine doses since the vaccination started on January 16 this year.

Dr Dange warned citizens about misinformation surrounding vaccinations for women. “A wrong message that women should not take vaccines five days before their periods or five days after is doing the rounds on social media. The vaccine manufacturers have not made any such claims that women should not take vaccines during menstruation. Vaccination increases a person’s immunity in the fight against coronavirus. There is no danger from vaccination. Women should not believe in such rumours floating around. They should not harbour any fears about vaccination,” she said.

The PCMC also joined hands with Rotary Club of Pimpri to set up a separate vaccination centre for the differently abled in Sambhajinagar area.

“We have started a separate vaccination centre for the differently abled. All the differently abled citizens should take benefit of it,” said PCMC assistant municipal commissioner Anna Bodade, adding that the facility is available for those above 45 years of age.

Bodade said there were as many as 2,145 differently abled citizens above the age of 45 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and arrangements have been made to ferry them to the centre.

A medical squad under Akurdi hospital chief Dr Sunita Salve will monitor those coming to the centre. “We require all the eligible differently abled to take benefit of the centre…This will help us to fight COVID,” said Namdeo Dhake, BJP house leader in PCMC.