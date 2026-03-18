PCMC’s Akurdi, Bhosari hospitals siphon off lakhs of rupees through ‘carbon copy’ trick, probe launched

The medical department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of hospital bills by employees at its Akurdi and Bhosari hospitals. (File photo)

The medical department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of hospital bills to the tune of lakhs of rupees by employees at its Akurdi and Bhosari hospitals.

“It has come to light that bills were manipulated at the Akurdi hospital. After we received the information regarding the alleged misappropriation of the bill amounts, the medical department inspected all hospitals and found similar irregularities at the Bhosari hospital. An inquiry has been initiated,” said Dr Laxman Gofane, Chief Medical Health Officer.

The final report will be submitted to the General Administration Department, following which strict action will be taken, Dr Gofane said.