PCMC works on improved parking policy, parallel non-motorised transport system

In an attempt to promote public transport and iron out haphazard on-street parking in its areas, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to come up with a comprehensive parking policy.

“The parking policy is a larger thing we are working on… we are planning to create an institutional framework, where we will incentivise and promote public transport and dissuade the use of private transport,” said PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

Among the major concerns for PCMC officials are the increasing number of vehicles in Pimpri-Chinchwad, shrinking roads and rampant on-street parking. “We will develop dedicated off-street parking spaces… in order to have an effective system, there is a need for a proper framework, under which we will be able to better streamline both on-street and off-street parking,” said Hardikar.

The civic body is also keen on developing a parallel, robust non-motorised transport system, which will include bicycle sharing and other forms of transport. “We aim to mark corridors, in which we can work towards managing public transport and parking spaces,” said the PCMC chief.

The civic body is also trying to figure out a way to allot space for hawkers. “We need to consider so many elements while planning and executing the parking policy,” said a civic official.

While roads in PCMC are wider and better-organised than those in Pune city, they encourage many local residents to use private vehicles, rather than use public transport or non-motorised modes of transport.

As the policy is worked out in the coming months, a dedicated team is also trying to find ways to encourage non-motorised transport, ahead of throwing open parking spaces for vehicles in on-street and off-street schemes.

