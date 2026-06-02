Pimpri-Chinchwad residents threaten to dump waste in municipal commissioner’s office

Several housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad have threatened to dump wet waste in the municipal commissioner’s office if the civic body does not withdraw its proposal to stop collecting the waste from large housing societies starting July 1.

The Chikhali-Moshi-Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Society Federation said the proposal is unilateral, impractical, and unjust to the residents.

Sanjeevan Sangale, president of the federation, told The Indian Express on Tuesday that the federation submitted a complaint to Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, warning of an agitation if the plan is implemented without consultation or coordination.

According to the federation, under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, housing projects with more than 100 flats must install an organic waste converter machine. It said the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) should ensure compliance with the rule before granting construction permits or occupancy certificates.