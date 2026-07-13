Pimpri Chinchwad ward committee chairpersons elected unopposed

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)’s general body meeting did not discuss the water crisis. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The election process for the posts of Chairperson for all 10 ward committees of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was conducted on Monday.

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Since only one nomination paper was received for the post of Chairperson from each ward, all 10 elections were completed unopposed. In accordance with the orders of the Divisional Commissioner, Prajit Nair (IAS), Additional Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation, presided over the proceedings as the Presiding Officer, the civic administration said.

The procedure was conducted at the Late Mayor Madhukarrao Pavale Auditorium in the main administrative building of the corporation.

The election process was overseen by Municipal Secretary Ulhas Jagtap, Mukesh Kolap, Special Officer Kiran Gaikwad, and Ward Officers Nivedita Gharge, Gorakshanath Liman, Ajinkya Yele, Ashwini Gaikwad, Parshuram Waghmode, Atul Patil, Pooja Dudhnale, D.D. Kamble, and Santosh Korad, along with officials and staff of the Municipal Secretary department.