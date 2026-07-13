Pimpri Chinchwad ward committee chairpersons elected unopposed

PCMC on Monday elected chairpersons for all 10 ward committees unopposed after receiving a single nomination for each post.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneJul 13, 2026 09:50 PM IST
PCMC headquarters, where the election process for chairpersons of all 10 ward committees was conducted unopposed. (File Photo)The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)’s general body meeting did not discuss the water crisis. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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The election process for the posts of Chairperson for all 10 ward committees of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was conducted on Monday.

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Since only one nomination paper was received for the post of Chairperson from each ward, all 10 elections were completed unopposed. In accordance with the orders of the Divisional Commissioner, Prajit Nair (IAS), Additional Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation, presided over the proceedings as the Presiding Officer, the civic administration said.

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The procedure was conducted at the Late Mayor Madhukarrao Pavale Auditorium in the main administrative building of the corporation.

The election process was overseen by Municipal Secretary Ulhas Jagtap, Mukesh Kolap, Special Officer Kiran Gaikwad, and Ward Officers Nivedita Gharge, Gorakshanath Liman, Ajinkya Yele, Ashwini Gaikwad, Parshuram Waghmode, Atul Patil, Pooja Dudhnale, D.D. Kamble, and Santosh Korad, along with officials and staff of the Municipal Secretary department.

The proceedings were conducted by Prafulla Puranik.

Following the election, the newly elected Ward Committee Chairpersons met Mayor Ravi Landge, Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar among other office-bearers and corporators.

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