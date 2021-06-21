PCMC urges caution as people below 60 account for 53% Covid deaths, 43% with no comorbidities

The report said 76 per cent of deaths at Jumbo hospital had not received any treatment before admission. (PTI)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has appealed to citizens below 60 not to neglect Covid-19 symptoms and get themselves tested and treated without delay. The PCMC said it was wrong to presume Covid-19 affects only old people as it released a report which analysed deaths in a few Covid hospitals.

“53 per cent of total Covid deaths in the period April-May 2021 was of persons below 60. The common perception that only old people die of Covid is not true and hence everyone should be alert and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” the PCMC said based on the report of Covid deaths in hospitals including Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM), Jumbo, Aditya Birla Memorial, and Dr. DY Patil Medical College.

The report said more men were dying than women across all age groups due to Covid-19. “The male population must avoid non-essential movement and follow Covid protocols strictly,” PCMC said.

Of all Covid deaths during the period, 43 per cent was of people with no comorbidities. And among these 65 per cent was below 60. Of comorbid deaths, 81 per cent had hypertension or diabetes issues.

The report said 76 per cent of deaths at Jumbo hospital had not received any treatment before admission. “Hence, persons with symptoms must immediately visit their nearest PCMC fever clinic and seek medical attention and treatment at the earliest.”

The PCMC health officials said home isolation should be avoided especially by persons with comorbidities and senior citizens. “Those in home isolation should monitor their health properly by measuring oxygen saturation and temperature regularly with the help of a pulse oximeter and a thermometer. If symptoms worsen, you must seek medical attention immediately.”

The report added, “If persons in home isolation have their oxygen saturation level dropped to below 94 per cent, they must visit their nearest covid hospital immediately. A 6-minute walk test must be done by all patients in home isolation to monitor changes in their oxygen saturation.”

YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable said, “We have been saying right from the first wave that delay in treatment was proving fatal for patients. This can be avoided if the patient tests himself on the first day of the symptoms and starts treatment with doctors handling Covid patients at dedicated hospitals. Family should shed fear and act promptly and properly,” he said.

Activist Avinash Prasad said not only delayed treatment but sometimes negative reports also lead to deaths. “I lost my businessman friend after he had tested negative. Since his report came negative, he was relaxed and did not receive any treatment. On the fifth day, his condition turned severe and subsequently he died. I think PCMC should strictly ensure that people who test negative but with symptoms are admitted to Covid care centres,” he said.

Dr Smita Valekar-Dudhale said, “My friend’s husband died as the family insisted that he be treated at home. His condition turned severe in a few days and he subsequently died. The PCMC should ensure that if a person has symptoms, he would not be allowed to isolate at home but be under the watch of doctors.”

