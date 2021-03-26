PCMC to push for two-day lockdown at today district review meeting: Mayor

In view of the record surge in COVID-19 cases in the industrial city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to push for a two-day weekend lockdown or janata curfew at today’s district review committee meeting which will be presided over by District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Mayor this morning, Mayor Usha Dhore said, “PCMC officials will place a proposal for imposition of the weekned lockdown before today’s meeting. We are expecting that the District Guardian Minister will give his approval for imposing the two-day lockdown.”

The mayor said she had already spoken to the civic administration and opposition parties like NCP and Shiv Sena. “There is a consensus among all that the industrial city should go for a lockdown at least on weekends to break the chain of the virus,” she said. NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Sanjog Waghere said, “Two-day lockdown is a must in view of the rapid rise in cases. NCP is supporting the PCMC administration on this count.”

Stating that the situation needed to be controlled at this juncture before it goes out of hand, the mayor said, “Every day, Pimpri-Chinchwad is witnessing 1,800 plus cases. In the first wave, we never had these many cases. It only reflects the severity of the spread in the second wave.”

The mayor said though there were some 1300 beds still available in the city, in the coming day there will shortage of beds if the situation is not controlled. “Bed availability is fast running. Though maximum people are preferring home isolation, we cannot allow home isolation to people with severe symptoms or those who are senior citizens and those who have comorbidity. All these people need to be admitted. We will need extra beds. As of now, all beds in civic hospitals are occupied. Only private hospital beds are available, but how long will they last in view of the increasing number of positive cases ?,” she asked.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said the issue of lockdown needed permission from the district administration. “We will be discussing the issue with the district administration,” he said. When contacted, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said the issue will be discussed with the PCMC administration.

Meanwhile, the civic health department said it has so far fined as many as 39,827 citizens for not wearing the mask. “We have collected around Rs 2 crore in fine from them,” said PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy.

At the same time, as many as 5,286 citizens have been fined for spitting at public places. An amount of Rs 8.41 lakh has been collected from them as fine.

Besides, action has been taken against as many 45,143 citizens violating norms relating COVID-19.