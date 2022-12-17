Happy to experience social justice at workplace, wish my contract is renewed: PCMC transwoman staff

Khaki-clad Zoya Shitole, for the past six months, has been proudly escorting the officials of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) when they go about taking action against plastic bags, illegal encroachment, etc in the Pimpri Chinchwad area in Maharashtra’s Pune.

When the 26-year-old science graduate was recruited to the Green Marshal squad of the civic body as a contract worker it was a major milestone in her life as a transwoman, who had until then been working as a tailor to make both ends meet. Today she has only one wish. “I hope my contract is renewed again,” says Shitole, whose work contract expires in six months.

The then PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil had decided to provide jobs to persons from the transgender community as security guards, following the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment on the reservation in jobs for the community. Shitole was one of the 30 odd people who were posted as contractual employee in the civic body.

“Our team consists of the staff from the health department, security department, and marshals,” she said.

Shitole, in her uniform, accompanies the F-ward office staff as they go about enforcing plastic ban in shops and other institutions and taking action against offenders. She is happy to experience social justice at the workspace as from day one, Shitole says, her colleagues treated her as one of their own with little discrimination. However, there is no separate washroom for transwomen at the office. With no qualms, Shitole uses the woman’s washroom.

Barring the initial nervousness she felt on the first day at the office, Shitole is today confident about her job responsibilities that involve a lot of public interaction. “There have been quite a few incidents when people make hushed-up queries with my colleagues on what a transwoman has to do in a civic body’s squad. Yes, people did not mince their words but I have learned to take things in their stride,” she said. But over time, she received acceptance from the public as well.

Shitole says she is worried about whether her contract would be renewed or not. “We have been told that the contract would be renewed for another six months but till the time we get the new contract in hand I would not be at peace,” she said.

Besides, Shitole feels the municipal corporation should ensure that there is clarity on the payment given to the community as she and many like her do not have the right picture on the amount that is being deducted at the contractor’s end.