PCMC to waive Rs 460-cr penalty on 97,000 illegal structures

TWO MONTHS after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government would waive off the “shasti kar” or penalty tax on illegal constructions, the state government on Friday finally issued a government resolution to the effect.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has received the GR waiving off the penalty that was being levied by the civic administration on illegal constructions, officials said. The waiver means PCMC will lose over Rs 460 crore.

“Today, we have received the copy of the government resolution for waiving off penalty on illegal constructions,” PCMC assistant municipal commissioner Nilesh Deshmukh told this newspaper. The penalty tax has been waived on illegal constructions, including those up to 2,000 square feet.

Deshmukh said the PCMC will not collect the penalty on 97,000 illegal constructions. However, he said, there is a condition put by the government. “Only those who pay the original property tax on the illegal constructions will get the benefit of penalty waiver. For instance, if the original property tax is Rs one lakh and penalty tax levied on it is 1.5 lakh, then the owner of such illegal structure will have to pay Rs one lakh first to get the benefit of waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh,” Deshmukh said, adding the original property tax which is outstanding is Rs 311 crore.

“Rs 460 crore will be waived if Rs 311 crore are paid on 97,000 illegal structures,” he added.

The penalty tax system came into being more than 10 years back. Since then, PCMC has been able to collect only Rs 106 crore property tax. “The pending penalty on 97,000 illegal construction is to the tune of Rs 460 crore. The government has now waived this amount,” Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh said the waiver of penalty tax does not mean that the illegal constructions will be regularised.

“The GR clearly states that the waiver of penalty tax does not in any way means that the illegal structures will be regularised once the original tax is paid,” he said.