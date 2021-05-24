PCMC to start two new Covid hospitals

Although COVID-19 positive cases have witnessed a significant drop in the industrial town, the civic administration of Pimpri-Chinchwad is not letting down its guard. In the next seven days, the PCMC administration plans to start the two new civic hospitals, one at Akurdi and another in Thergaon which will further increase its oxygen and ventilator bed capacity by 354 beds.

“Both the hospitals are ready. The medical and non-medical staff has also been appointed. In another few days or maybe a week, we would be starting both the COVID-19 hospitals,” PCMC assistant medical officer Dr. Laxman Gofane told this paper on Monday.

Dr Gofane said Akurdi hospital will have 130 oxygen beds and 12 ventilators while Thergaon hospital will have 200 beds and 12 ventilators. “We have appointed around 200 medical staff and non-medical staff for both the hospitals,” he said.

With the two new hospitals, PCMC will now have seven hospitals dedicated to COVID-19. It already has Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, the Jumbo COVID hospital, Auto Cluster hospital, New Bhosari Hospital, and New Jijamata Hospital. The PCMC collectively has 1,232 oxygen beds and 149 ICU beds with ventilators and 150 ICU beds without ventilators in all these hospitals. The two new hospitals will help increase bed capacity by 354, 330 oxygen beds, and 24 ventilator beds.

Mayor Usha Dhore said, “We are starting two new hospitals which will enhance our bed capacity further. Unlike last month when patients were struggling to get beds, cases are also down this month and many vacant beds are available. We are also setting up children’s wards in our hospital and a total of 300 beds for children.”

Meanwhile, with PCMC diverting funds for setting up facilities for COVID-19 patients, the civic administration has decided to go slow on big-ticket projects. In a directive, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “Our expenses for COVID-19 affected patients, and measures taken to tackle the situation has increased. Besides, we are also not getting the revenue collection as expected. In view of this, all departments are requested not to undertake any works involving capital expenditure. The departments are directed to spend 50 per cent of the funds provided in the budget.”

The civic chief said the priority will be given to expenditure on COVID hospitals, ambulances, disaster management and fire brigade. He however said there will be no bar on expenditure on the welfare measures for backward class citizens, differently-abled and women.