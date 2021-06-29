PCMC to staffers: Get Covid-19 vaccine by July 20 or risk losing month’s salary

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has asked all its 7,479 employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine by July 20, or risk salary hold-back.

The PCMC administration has said that the July salary of staffers who miss this deadline may be delayed until they are vaccinated.

So far, about 75 per cent of the civic body’s employees have been inoculated against Covid-19, while 40 have succumbed to the infection.

In his directives issued on Monday, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “We have issued three directives to our employees to get anti-Covid jabs. However, it has been observed that some employees and officers are still not inoculated.”

The directive added, “All department heads and branch heads should ensure that all permanent employees, officers, temporary staff and contractual employes and officers are fully vaccinated. If vaccination is not done by July 20, we will consider not paying their salaries for the month.”

Mayor Usha Dhore said it is all the more important for civic staff to take the vaccine, as many of them are on field. “We have lost at least 40 employees to Covid. The step has been taken to ensure that PCMC does not lose any more employees,” Dhore added.

Ambar Chinchwade, president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Karmachari Mahasangh, said they have no objection to the directive. “We welcome the compulsion as it is in the interest of employees. PCMC has made separate arrangements to vaccinate its staff and their families at the zonal office level. All of them should ensure that they get themselves vaccinated.”

Chinchwade said among the employees who died of Covid, the families of 22 have received compensation. “Families members of 22 staff members have received Rs 25 lakh assistance from the PCMC. Others will also get the aid once their documents are received,” he said.