PCMC to set up vigilance committees, Covid centres at ward level to tackle possible third wave

In a bid to tackle the possible third Covid-19 wave, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has come up with a ward-level plan wherein it will set up quarantine centres, testing centres, War Rooms and fever clinics. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has issued directives to the zonal ward officers to start preparation anticipating a third wave.

“In view of the possibility of the third wave, we have initiated micro-planning at all our ward levels,” said Mayor Usha Dhore.

Stating that PCMC was already tackling the Covid-19 situation, the mayor said ,”Taking into consideration the experience of the first and second wave, the PCMC will implement a rigorous plan to tackle the third wave. It is necessary to be ready in anticipation of the third wave and that is why we are leaving nothing to chance.”

As per the plan formulated by the administration, it will set up as many 32 Vigilance Committees in 32 Prabhags of the civic body. These committees will include local corporators, zonal officer, medical officer, social activist, NGO representative and a trader organisation representative. “There should be a minimum of five members and a maximum of 10 members,” said the PCMC chief in his directive.

The order said each civic ward or clubhouse/hall of housing society should have a ward-level Covid centre. There should be 32 Ward Covid centres in 32 Prabhags of the civic body. The WCC should have a bed capacity of 32. A fever OPD should be set up and suspected cases should be examined. Socities with over 100 flats and over 500 residential population should have an isolation centre in the clubhouse or in a hall. “This isolation centre will help to admit suspected cases or COVID affected asymptomatic cases,” the order said.

The PCMC commissioner said complaints are pouring in regarding unreasonable bills being charged to Covid patients. “A civic committee which includes medical officer and the auditor should verify the bill given to the patient’s family before it is paid. They should finalise the bill to be paid. This will help reduce complaints of the unreasonable bills,” the directives read.

Meanwhile, the PCMC on Tuesday started the inoculation of those citizens who bed-ridden at their homes. The drive for bed-ridden citizens was started at the hands of Mayor Dhore and BJP PCMC house leader Namdev Dhake. Both of whom visited the homes of two bed-ridden citizens who were vaccinated before them. The two beneficiaries were senior citizens in the age group of 70 plus.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said, “Those senior citizens who cannot move out of their homes will be helped by PCMC which will reach their doorsteps to innoculate them. We. therefore, urge families to register the names of such citizens who need inoculation at their home.” PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said PCMC will cover all beneficiaries.” “If they can’t reach our centres, we will reach out to them,” he said.