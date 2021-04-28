PCMC to set up oxygen plants at 4 Covid hospitals in 21 days

PCMC said plans are also afoot to install similar plants at other facilities like YCM hospital, Jumbo hospital and Auto Cluster hospital.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)has decided to set up oxygen generation plants at four of its hospitals to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen for Covd-19 patients. The civic body said they expect to set up the plants within the next 21 days.

Namdeo Dhake, BJP House leader in PCMC, said the oxygen plants will be installed at New Bhosari Hospital, Jijamata Hospital, Thergaon and Akurdi hospitals. “We will initially install four oxygen generation plants. In the coming days, we plan to set up at least 8-10 more,” he said.

“We have sanctioned over Rs 6 crore for installing the four plants at four hospitals. We expect they will be set up in about 21 days time,” he said.

Dhake said Thergaon hospital plant will have an oxygen generation capacity of 1,050 litre per minute. “For this plant, we have sanctioned Rs 1.90 crore. In the other three hospitals, plants of 60 litre per minute capacity will come up. Each of these plants will cost Rs 1.40 crore. In all, the four plants will cost Rs 6.10 crore. These plants will help increase 450 oxygen beds and 50 ventilators beds,” Dhake said.

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said, “Though we are in the immediate future installing four plants at four hospitals, we are also getting three more plants. One is coming from MLA’s Fund and other two through CSR Fund.”

Dhakane said once these plants are set up, at least civic hospitals will not face oxygen shortage. “Though the plants will not drastically bring down the demand, the oxygen generation will certainly create more stock and we will not have to search for oxygen if the available stock depletes,” he said.

PCMC said plans are also afoot to install similar plants at other facilities like YCM hospital, Jumbo hospital and Auto Cluster hospital. “Since these are bigger hospitals and will require bigger capacity plants we are exploring the possibility with the same firm. As soon as we get the confirmation, we will install the plants at these facilities as well,” said Dhake.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, in a letter to district collector Rajesh Patil, has urged him to move oxygen manufacturing plants to Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Oxygen plants are located in Chakan which are at quite a distance from Pimpri-Chinchwad. The collectorate should take steps to set up oxygen plants in Pimpri-Chinchwad. This will save a lot of time in transport,” said Jagtap.