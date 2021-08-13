PCMC to revamp health services in the city with Social Impact Bonds worth Rs 100 crore

After joining hands with the UNDP for a Social Impact Bond in December last year, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) plans to boost health services in the industrial city under the initiative with bonds worth Rs 100 crore.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane told The Indian Express that PCMC will enter into an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which will serve as the intermediary. “We will not be floating the bonds. It will be done by UNDP. We will be getting the required funds to complete our projects in a set deadline. Initially, we don’t have to pay anything. After the completion of projects, will be repaying the amount in phases,” he said.

According to the UNDP, a Social Impact Bond lays down outcome-based targets to be achieved at the start of the contract.

The PCMC administration said the move will enhance medical facilities provided by its hospitals. “For instance, at Yeshwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) we plan to set up two more operation theatres to reduce the waiting period for surgeries. Better prenatal and postnatal services are also being planned,” officials said.

Dhakane explained that the plan is currently in its initial stages. “We will have to put the proposal before the general body meeting. Once approved, we will sign an agreement with UNDP.”

A committee has been set up for project implementation and includes the Municipal Commissioner, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Chief Accounts & Audit Officer, Health Department Chief, and Dean of YCMH.

“The committee will carry out a tripartite agreement with the UNDP and a private financial and investment firm. It will also draft the terms and conditions and recruit employees for health services,” he said, adding that the panel has been given the power to take decisions.

In a separate move, the civic body is planning an additional centre to provide free dialysis for kidney patients at the PCMC-run Thergaon Hospital. It said Om Jay Anand Charitable Trust has submitted a proposal to start the dialysis centre with seven machines. The proposal was approved by the Standing Committee on Wednesday, the civic administration said.

“The trust is ready to provide free dialysis service to poor patients who are not covered under any government scheme. PCMC will provide space and other facilities,” officials said. At present, YCMH provides dialysis facilities to around 6,000 patients every year.

