PCMC to get Rs 984 cr stuck with Yes Bank in two days: Shiv Sena MP

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, awaiting its deposit worth Rs 984.26 crore back from crisis-hit Yes Bank, can now breathe easy as thefinance ministry has “assured” the civic body that it will get its money back in two days.

Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne, who met Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in New Delhi on Tuesday, said the minister has promised that the PCMC could withdraw its deposits in two days.

“The minister said the moratorium on withdrawal imposed on Yes Bank is being lifted on Wednesday. Therefore, the PCMC can withdraw its amount in two days’ time,” he said.

Barne said he had urged the minister to take up the issue with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). “I told the minister that the government should take up the issue with RBI. Since this is public money, needed for public use, the civic body should get it back as soon as possible. Otherwise, its public projects will be delayed. The minister said there will be no problem in withdrawing the amount in two days,” Barne said.

Pune Metro and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mandal Ltd (PMPML), the city’s transport undertaking, have no accounts with the private lender.

Both PMPML and Pune Metro were approached by officials of Yes Bank, promising them higher interest rates on their deposits. The PCMC, however, deposited Rs 3,000 crore and started withdrawing the money after the bank ran into trouble. But it still has Rs 984 crore stuck with the bank.

Pune Metro and PMPML have savings accounts with a nationalised bank. While Pune Metro has received funds from state and central governments in the accounts, PMPML has nothing in its account as it is running into losses.

“We have no money deposited with Yes Bank,” said PMPML Chief Managing Director Naina Gunde. A PMPML official said, “Yes Bank officials had approached us, promising us high interest rate, but we rejected their offer and opted for a nationalised bank.”

Similarly, Pune Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said they had accounts with nationalised banks like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra.

