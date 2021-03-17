PCMC to file police complaints against marriage hall owners, hotels and families for violating Covid-19 norms

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has directed officials to file police complaints against marriage hall owners and hotels for hosting marriage ceremonies if the guests are found violating Covid-19 safety norms. (Express file photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has directed officials to file police complaints against marriage hall owners and hotels for hosting marriage ceremonies if the guests are found violating Covid-19 safety norms. Officials have also been directed to act against those celebrating birthday parties in hotels and in public spaces.

“I have directed officials to take action against marriage hall owners who are found to be violating norms,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Asked whether families organising marriages will also face action, Patil said, “The police will inquire into their role…if they are found to be guilty, then action will also be taken against them.”

As per the state government directives, 50 persons are allowed to attend marriages if they are held indoors. And 100 persons are allowed if they are held outdoors. “If it is a closed hall, then 50 persons will be allowed. If the place has a ground or a lawn, then not more than 100 persons will be allowed,” civic officials said.

The PCMC chief said he will also urge police to take action against those organising birthday parties with more than the number of people permitted. “Hotels are being permitted to operate only with 50 per cent customers at any given time. And at open roads or chowks, birthday parties are not allowed at all,” officials said.

Patil has also directed officials to conduct stringent checks, with the help of flying squads, at crowded places such as vegetable markets and shopping malls. “If unnecessary crowding is taking places, then Section 144 should be imposed in such areas including chowks,” the PCMC chief said.

Meanwhile, Namdev Dhake, BJP’s PCMC House leader, has urged the civic administration to ensure that patients do not have to struggle for hospital beds as the coronavirus cases are rising. “The civic administration should ensure adequate number of beds are available and patients do not have to struggle to get beds,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.