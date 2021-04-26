PCMC to donate 35 ventilators to top private hospitals amid rising demand

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has stepped forward to help private hospitals increase their ventilator capacity.

With all 411 ventilator beds in civic and private hospitals occupied by Covid-19 patients for more than a week now, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has stepped forward to help private hospitals increase their ventilator capacity. The civic administration on Monday decided to donate as many as 35 ventilator beds to seven top private hospitals located within the civic jurisdiction.

“Covid-19 cases have risen manifold…As a result, the demand for ventilator beds has been rising. All the ventilator beds in both civic and private hospitals are occupied. Therefore, we have decided to provide 35 ventilator beds to seven private hospitals,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said.

Patil said these ventilator beds were received by the civic body from various companies under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). “We will be handing over the ventilator beds to these private hospitals in temporary basis,” Patil said.

Hospitals receiving the ventilator beds include Dr D Y Patil Hospital, Pimpri, Lokmanya Hospital, Nigdi, Lokmanya Hospital, Chinchwad, Aditya Birla Hospital, Thergaon, Niramaya Hospital, Chinchwad, Star Hospital, Akurdi and Accord Hospital, Moshi. However, D Y Patil hospital will get the maximum ventilators (10) as it charges less than other private hospitals, officials said.

“These ventilator beds will be made available to the private hospitals in two days,” Patil said.

While handing over the ventilator beds, the PCMC has issued the following key guidelines: the private hospitals who receive ventilator beds from PCMC should give top priority to patients who are registered with PCMC War Room, the charges will be 50 per cent less than normal, and the maitenance of the ventilator beds shall be looked after by the concerned hospital.

Lokmanya hospital spokesperson Dr Shrikrishna Joshi said,”Ventilators are currently high in demand. Only yesterday, we received 350 calls from families of Covid patients…We had been pursuing with PCMC through MP Shrirang Barne to get some ventilator beds…Each bed costs upward of Rs 12 lakhs, not every hospital can afford to purchase several ventilator beds at one time.”

