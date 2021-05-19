PCMC to deliver oxygen concentrators to the doorstep of Covid patients who need them

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM hospital, said that these concentrators will allow patients to stay at home and avail the advantage of beds with oxygen support in hospitals. (Express file photo)

In a bid to quickly reach out to Covid-19 patients in need of oxygen, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to take oxygen concentrators free of cost to the doorstep of patients. The installation of the oxygen concentrators will be made on a temporary basis till the patient recovers.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said PCMC has received as many as 70 oxygen concentrators from different companies under CSR funds. “We are expecting to get more oxygen concentrators from the industrial units in the future. We have decided to provide these oxygen concentrators to patients who need them at their homes,” the PCMC chief said, adding that the concentrators will be provided free of cost.

The PCMC chief has appointed executive engineer Satish Ingle as the coordinating officer. “If the citizens call up on our helpline number (7768005888), we will provide the oxygen concentrators right at their doorstep. Our team will also install the oxygen concentrator and provide information about how to operate it,” Patil said.

When contacted, Ingle said, “A four-member team has been appointed to ensure that the oxygen concentrators reach the patients who need them. They are basically for Covid-19 patients who have been discharged and who sometimes need oxygen support at home. It is also for those who are in home isolation and are suddenly having breathing issues. We have also been provided a vehicle for taking the concentrators to the doorstep of the patients. Our team will install the concentrators at the homes of the patients.”

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM hospital, said, “These concentrators will allow patients to stay at home and avail the advantage of beds with oxygen support in hospitals. They provide oxygen at the rate of 5 litres per minute while the beds with oxygen support provide it at a rate of 15 litres per minute. The oxygen concentrators will help the patients breathe easily and not their oxygen level go down.”

He added, “Mostly patients who are recovering from Covid sometimes need oxygen support and then their families start panicking. Now since PCMC has also provided a helpline, families can immediately requisition the oxygen concentrators from them.”

In another decision, the PCMC commissioner has set up a three-member committee to identify children who have lost their parents due to Covid. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ulhas Jagtap will head the committee which will include senior civic officers like Anna Bodade and Ajay Charthankar.

The committee has been asked to identify these children and provide information to the task force that has been set up under the District Collectorate. The Municipal Commissioner is also part of the 10-member task force.