PCMC to construct modern toilets for women, differently abled

The initiative is aimed at addressing inconveniences and health issues faced by women due to the lack of dedicated restrooms. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Plans are being made to construct modern toilets equipped with all facilities for women and persons with disabilities at bus stands, markets, and crowded places, Rani Pathare, chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, announced on Tuesday.

“The initiative is aimed at addressing inconveniences and health issues faced by women due to the lack of dedicated restrooms,” Pathare said. She noted that PCMC will be the first municipal corporation in the state to implement such a project.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a special programme organised by the Social Development Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at the Prof. Ramkrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad to mark International Women’s Day.