PCMC to construct modern toilets for women, differently abled

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Plans are being made to construct modern toilets equipped with all facilities for women and persons with disabilities at bus stands, markets, and crowded places, Rani Pathare, chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, announced on Tuesday.
“The initiative is aimed at addressing inconveniences and health issues faced by women due to the lack of dedicated restrooms,” Pathare said. She noted that PCMC will be the first municipal corporation in the state to implement such a project.
She was speaking at the inauguration of a special programme organised by the Social Development Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at the Prof. Ramkrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad to mark International Women’s Day.
Welcoming the initiative, Durga Bhor, president of Durga Brigade, Pimpri-Chinchwad, “PCMC seems to be finally waking up to inconveniences faced by women in the industrial city. Public toilets for women are missing on all major roads. In Bhosari industrial area where thousands of women work, it is difficult to locate a women’s public toilet. We have been for years demanding basic amenities for women, but PCMC has always turned a blind eye.”
Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, speaking at the event, said, the contribution of women to society is immense and there was pressing need to implement various for them. “Once a woman becomes self-reliant, she empowers her entire family. Therefore, it is essential to implement various initiatives to ensure every woman is empowered, and the Social Development Department of the Municipal Corporation is working efficiently toward this goal,” she said.
The event was inaugurated by the Deputy Mayor in the presence of former MLA Ashwini Jagtap, Law Committee Chairperson Sujata Borate, Women and Rani Pathare, Dr Shraddha Ravi Landge, and Priya Anna Bansode.
Also present were Deputy Commissioner Mamata Shinde, Chetna Kerure, Assistant Commissioner Nivedita Gharge, Public Relations Officer Prafulla Puranik, along with women officers, employees of various municipal departments, and members of Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).
Former MLA Ashwini Jagtap remarked that societal development is only possible if women progress. While urging every woman to stand on her own feet, she offered the valuable advice: “Stay healthy, stay happy, and keep smiling.”
During the event, several Women’s Self-Help Groups working in various sectors across the city were honored.
The celebration included various games for women, as well as singing and traditional dance performances by the female employees of the Municipal Corporation.
The event saw a significant presence of women corporators, including Mai Kate, Neeta Padale, Kunda Bhise, Anita Kate, Pratiksha Langhi Jawalkar, Pallavi Jagtap, Reshma Bhujbal, Sulabha Ubale, Supriya Chandgude, Rita Sanap, Sarika Borhade, Shivani Narale, Priyanka Kudale, Yogita Barne, Nikita Kadam, Sarika Masulkar, Sonam More, Manisha Lande, Pallavi Walke, Shruti Wakadkar, Varsha Jagtap, Shruti Dolas, Vaishali Kalbhor, and former corporator Usha Mundhe.