Pune: PCMC to charge Rs 1,000 per cremation at Nehrunagar pet cemetery

Dr Roy said that the PCMC had initially proposed a fee of Rs 2,000 per cremation in view of the high costs involved in running the gas crematorium.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to charge Rs 1,000 for every cremation carried out at its pet cemetery in Nehrunagar area. The decision, which was approved by the civic general body meeting last week, will most likely come into effect from February 1.

“From February, we will start collecting Rs 1,000 per cremation of pet dogs and cats at the Nehrunagar cemetery,” said Dr Anil Roy, PCMC’s health chief.

Dr Roy said that pets were being buried at the cemetery for the first few years after it was set up. “However, since the cemetery ran out of space, we set up a gas crematorium which has been in operation since 2015. Every month, we are incurring expenditures between Rs 30,000-40,000 for running the gas crematorium. Therefore, we have decided to increase the charges for every cremation,” he said. Up until now, the fee was Rs 50 for the cremation of registered pets and Rs 100 for unregistered pets.

Dr Roy said that the PCMC had initially proposed a fee of Rs 2,000 per cremation in view of the high costs involved in running the gas crematorium. “The general body, however, restricted the charges to Rs 1,000. The mayor will soon issue an order after which the new charge will come into effect, most probably from February 1,” he said.

The pet cemetery was set up in 2007 as an initiative of Dr Satish Gore, PCMC’s then veterinary chief. It was Dr Gore who had moved the proposal before then municipal commissioner Dilip Band, who had readily agreed to set up the pet cemetery on the PCMC land in Nehrunagar, which was inaugurated by then mayor Mangala Kadam. Back in 2007, it had become the first pet cemetery to be set up by any civic body across the country, according to PCMC officials. By 2014, nearly 3,000 pet dogs and cats were buried at the cemetery. “It was then that we decided to set up the gas crematorium,” Dr Roy said.

Civic activists, however, said that the new fee of Rs 1,000 was too high. “The charge should be brought down to at least Rs 500,” said activist Sachin Godambe.