PCMC ‘temporarily shuts’ Covid-19 helpline service run by kids

Two months after it started a Covid-19 helpline run by kids for kids, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has temporarily closed down the centre.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said the helpline has been shut down temporarily due to the ongoing festive season, “After Ganesh festival, there will be Dassera and Diwali. During this period, children will be busy with festive activities and won’t be available at the helpline centre. The helpline is handled by children who have been trained for the purpose. We have closed it down temporarily. We will review the situation and take a decision regarding restarting it after the festive season is over.”

The helpline was set up in light of the fears expressed by experts that children would be more affected during the third Covid-19 wave. “The helpline is aimed at giving detailed information about Covid and remove fear about the ailment among children,” he said.

The helpline was set up on July 5. Every day 4-5 calls were received at the centre.

Illegal hoardings

The PCMC has warned of criminal action against those putting up illegal hoardings across the industrial city. The PCMC administration said the Sky Sign and Licence Department has identified 118 illegal hoardings at 109 sites. “We have served notices to those who have put up the illegal hoardings. If these hoardings are not removed in 15 days, we will be filing police complaints against them,” the PCMC administration said in a release.