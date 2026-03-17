PCMC tax offices to stay open on holidays, weekends for final 15-day amnesty push

To assist the public, the PCMC main office and 18 divisional tax collection offices will remain open on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays,

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified its property tax recovery campaign. Special measures are being implemented to provide citizens with more convenient ways to pay their taxes, the civic administration said on Tuesday.

As only 15 days remain to meet the targets for the current financial year, tax recovery is being fast-tracked. To assist the public, the PCMC main office and 18 divisional tax collection offices will remain open on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, the administration said in a statement.

This month, offices will remain open on the public holidays of Gudi Padwa (March 19) and Shri Ram Navami (March 26). Cash counters at all divisional offices will operate from 9.45 am to 5.45 pm during this period. This ensures that citizens who cannot find time during regular working days can settle their dues on holidays, the administration said.