PCMC tax offices to stay open on holidays, weekends for final 15-day amnesty push

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The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified its property tax recovery campaign. Special measures are being implemented to provide citizens with more convenient ways to pay their taxes, the civic administration said on Tuesday.
As only 15 days remain to meet the targets for the current financial year, tax recovery is being fast-tracked. To assist the public, the PCMC main office and 18 divisional tax collection offices will remain open on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, the administration said in a statement.
This month, offices will remain open on the public holidays of Gudi Padwa (March 19) and Shri Ram Navami (March 26). Cash counters at all divisional offices will operate from 9.45 am to 5.45 pm during this period. This ensures that citizens who cannot find time during regular working days can settle their dues on holidays, the administration said.
“Special planning has been done by the Tax Collection Department to speed up recovery at the end of the financial year. To give citizens more time and better access, divisional offices will remain open on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. I encourage residents to pay their current and outstanding property tax as soon as possible, either in person or online,” said Vijay Suryawanshi, Municipal Commissioner.
In addition to the 18 divisional offices available for in-person payments, the Municipal Corporation has also provided an online payment facility for the convenience of residents. Citizens can pay easily by visiting the official PCMC website.
15 days left to avail ‘Abhay’ (Amnesty) scheme
The PCMC said there are only 15 days left for the public to take advantage of the PCMC’s Abhay Yojana.
Under this scheme, a 90 per cent discount on late payment penalties is offered if the outstanding property tax is paid in a single lump sum, officials said.
So far, over 5 lakh property owners have paid Rs 806.78 crore. The scheme has received an enthusiastic response; between March 1 and March 14 alone, over 17,000 taxpayers benefited. Since the launch of the Amnesty Scheme, Rs 51.11 crore in property tax has been collected, with Rs 13 crore in concessions granted to defaulters.
“Providing more facilities for citizens to pay property tax is the PCMC’s priority. Accordingly, we decided to keep tax collection offices open on weekends and public holidays. Facilities will be available even on Gudi Padwa and Ram Navami. I urge citizens to take advantage of this and cooperate by paying their taxes on time,” said Ravi Landge, Mayor.