Pune building collapse: Civic body suspends 2 engineers for negligence

In its notice, the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body alleged that Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni (left), who headed the Moshi garbage depot failed to do proper monitoring of the depot site, (Express photo)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi on Wednesday suspended two civic body officers, holding them guilty of negligence in connection with the collapse of the waste-to-energy plant building inside the Moshi garbage depot in Pune, which led to the death of nine contractual employees.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the officers — Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, who headed the Moshi garbage depot, and Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat — who were already served showcause notices, seeking an explanation for the alleged gross negligence.

“After going through their explanation, which were unsatisfactory, the commissioner has ordered their suspension,” civic officials said.

On July 8, a huge mound of legacy waste — accumulated untreated solid waste and industrial byproducts left in old landfill sites for years — became unstable after heavy rain and crashed onto the two-storey building in Moshi. The bodies of the nine workers trapped under the debris were recovered on Sunday.