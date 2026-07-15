Pune building collapse: Civic body suspends 2 engineers for negligence

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Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi on Wednesday suspended two civic body officers, holding them guilty of negligence in connection with the collapse of the waste-to-energy plant building inside the Moshi garbage depot in Pune, which led to the death of nine contractual employees.
A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the officers — Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, who headed the Moshi garbage depot, and Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat — who were already served showcause notices, seeking an explanation for the alleged gross negligence.
“After going through their explanation, which were unsatisfactory, the commissioner has ordered their suspension,” civic officials said.
On July 8, a huge mound of legacy waste — accumulated untreated solid waste and industrial byproducts left in old landfill sites for years — became unstable after heavy rain and crashed onto the two-storey building in Moshi. The bodies of the nine workers trapped under the debris were recovered on Sunday.
The civic chief had said that the show-cause notice was issued regarding “serious negligence” in safety measures at the Moshi Garbage Depot, dereliction of duty, and the fatal accident that resulted in the death of nine contract workers.
The notice said that an inquiry has revealed that the RCC building was constructed much closer to the Sanitary Landfill (SLF) than permitted.
Alleging his ”inadequate monitoring,” the notice to Kulkarni said, ”As head of the civic environment and engineering department, you were expected to discharge all duties assigned to you diligently and to take immediate action on complaints received by the department”.
It stated that after the accident, incorrect information regarding the unauthorised construction and the distance between the landfill and the building was allegedly provided to senior authorities, leading to the spreading of misleading information to the government and the media.
The notice said, ”The preliminary investigation indicates failure to comply with: Safety protocols. Environmental conditions. Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. CPHEEO Guidelines. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) guidelines.”
The notice said there also appears to have been negligence in the safe management of the landfill, stability assessment of garbage mounds, rainwater management, risk assessment, regular inspections. hazard evaluation and implementation of preventive safety measures.