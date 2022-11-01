PCMC survey of 62,000 hawkers and vendors gets underway

After a delay of one year, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Tuesday began the month-long biometric survey of hawkers and vendors in the region.

The civic body has said that as many as 62,000 hawkers will be surveyed during the period. As per the central government norms, the survey of hawkers is mandatory every five years for all civic bodies, officials said.

The PCMC has entrusted four private agencies to conduct the survey. The agency will get Rs 60 for surveying each hawker.

Rajesh Patil, who was the municipal commissioner, last year, gave the permission for the survey. “There was a delay in giving permission as hawker zones had not been finalised. Now, hawkers zones have been finalised,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the tax collection and tax assessment department has said that 3,056 residents have taken the no-objection certificate online in the past seven months.

Officials said that there are as many as 5.80 lakh properties in Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The no objection certificate from the tax department which proves that the residents have no pending dues is required to apply for home loan and to avail themselves of other government services,” officials said.

Swapping of dead bodies: YCMH report delayed

The probe by the three-member committee led by Additional Municipal Jeetendra Wagh to investigate the October 19 incident of swapping of dead bodies of two women at the mortuary of PCMC-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) is getting delayed. Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh had asked the committee to submit the report in seven days. However, even after seven days, the panel has not submitted its report to the commissioner.

Advertisement

One of the families had conducted a funeral without realizing the goof-up, while the relatives of the other woman created a commotion after they released the body was of another woman. The relatives then ransacked the cabin of YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable.

“The investigation into the swapping of dead bodies is underway. The submission of the report has been delayed because of the Diwali holidays,” Wagh said.

RPI (A) claims

The Republican Party of India (Athavale group) will join hands in the ensuing civic body polls with the BJP, which has been ruling PCMC for five years from 2017-2022. The civic body elections are likely to be held early next year.

Advertisement

RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athavale told reporters in Vallabhnagar Monday that his party would seek at least 39 seats. “The election bugle will soon be sounded in the state. It will be a challenge for the alliance to win the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The RPI plans to contest 25 seats in BMC. Similarly, in PCMC we will stake a claim for 39 seats. Of these, we are already geared up for contesting 25 seats,” Athavale said.