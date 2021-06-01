PCMC stops home isolation except for pregnant women, differently-abled and bed-ridden citizens

With a decline in cases and free space available in COVID Care Centres, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has stopped the home-isolation process for COVID-19 patients and directed hospitals and officials to put asymptomatic patients in institutional quarantine. However, the PCMC has made some exceptions that will allow pregnant women and bed-ridden citizens to home-isolate themselves.

“The order will come into effect from June 10…Though the home-isolation process has stopped, we have made some exceptions…,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express.

In his directives issued today, the PCMC chief that other alternatives for home isolation should be explored. They include a clubhouse or a hall in a residential society if they serve as an isolation centre. PCMC has created 32 ward level Covid Centres where patients can be admitted. Similarly, patients can be admitted in Covid Care Centres set up by private hospitals.

The civic chief’s order said that pregnant women, differently-abled citizens, bed-ridden citizens can be allowed to home isolate. Similarly, if in a family, there is a single parent and there is no other person to take care of the children, such individual with permission from civic medical officer should be allowed to home isolate.

The civic chief private hospitals should compulsorily submit the information regarding the suspect case. They should upload the information on “Me Jababdar” app, the order added.

The PCMC administration has asked private hospitals and doctors to put those patients with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic in institutional quarantine and not advise home isolation. “The private hospital doctors should discuss it with civic medical officers before sending the patient to institutional quarantine,” the civic chief has directed.

The order said all suspect cases should be asked to undergo tests. “Till the test reports come in, they should be admitted in Ward COVID Centre,” he said.

Till Monday evening, Pimpri-Chinchwad had 5,200 active cases. Of these, 2900 are in home isolation.