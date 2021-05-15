PCMC starts second dose for health workers, first dose for those above 45 years from today

Pune citizens waiting to get the Covid vaccine at the Kamla Nehru hospital in Mangalwar Peth, Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

WITH only 25 per cent vaccination done so far and the government issuing new directives,

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will start inoculation of the first and second dose of those above 45 years of age from today. Dr Varsha Dange, who heads PCMC’s vaccination programme, said health workers and frontline workers who got their first Covishield jabs 12 weeks ago will get their second dose from today (May 15).

“This is as per the new directions of the government. When the vaccinations started on January 16, health workers were first given doses and then frontline workers. Those who have taken their jabs around February 20 will get their second jabs from today,” she said.

Dr Dange said citizens in the age group above 45 years of age will get the first dose from today.

Dr Dange said so far, 4,43,000 vaccinations have taken place which means 25 per cent of the population has been vaccinated. Pimpri-Chinchwad has a population of around 27 lakh.

“Of 4,43,000 who have been inoculated, 3,10,900 first doses have been given while second dose recipients stand at 1,32,000. This means, around 1,70,000 second doses are pending,” she said.

The health department said it has stopped vaccinations of those in the age group of 18-44 years as per the directions of the state government. Their vaccination had started on May 1. There are over 20 lakh citizens in the age group of over 18-44.

PCMC had in the last week of April planned to inoculate 10 lakh citizens per month. However, the civic body received around 5,000 doses every day. Officials said the 10 lakh vaccination plan will have to wait.

Mayor Usha Dhore, who had announced the plan, said they are in talks with the state government. “As soon as the government starts sending us adequate stock, we will increase our inoculations. We are also ready to purchase vaccines on our own,” she said, adding that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has given the green signal for the purchase of the vaccine.

Citizens have been queueing up at vaccination centres in large numbers since early morning. Many have to return disappointed as around 100 doses are being at each centre.

The centres at which vaccination has commenced from Saturday include Yamunanagar Hospital, Talera Hospital, Savitribai Phule school in Bhosari, New Jijamata hospital, Acharya Atre Auditorium, Khivansara Patil Hospital in Thergaon, New Akurdi Hospital and Ahilyadevi Holkar school in Sangvi.

