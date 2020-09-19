PCMC starts campaign to conduct health check-up at doorsteps

PCMC has formed 1,500 teams for the mission. (Express Photo)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday launched the ‘My family, my responsibility’ campaign to conduct health examination of residents at their doorsteps, in order to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The civic body has formed 1,500 teams for the mission. “Each team has three members, including volunteers. They have been asked to go to the doorsteps of residents, check their temperature, oxygen level and find out about any comorbid conditions. They will also advise residents to get treated at nearby hospitals or help them get treated. If anyone is found with Covid-19 symptoms, we will conduct their rapid antigen tests at our nearest centre,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, adding that the campaign will continue till October 15.

“So far, we have conducted the exercise only in containment zones. From today, we have started reaching out to the doorsteps of residents even outside containment zones,” Hardikar said.

The mission was launched in Sangvi, Bijlinagar and Bhosari area on Friday by MLA Laxman Jagtap, BJP House leader Namdeo Dhake, and Standing Committee chairperson Santosh Londhe, respectively.

The PCMC chief said the mission has been started on the directives of the state government and its aim is to reduce the mortality rate and control the spread of infection. “We have formed different teams in each civic divisional ward. We have also roped in volunteers for the task,” he said.

The mission’s main focus, Hardikar said, will be on senior citizens and those with comorbid conditions

Meanwhile, in another development, the government-appointed panel examining excess billing complaints by private hospitals has directed the PCMC administration to impose penalties on at least 21 private hospitals.

“We have asked the PCMC commissioner to impose penalties on 21 private hospitals that collected extra amount from Covid-19 patients,” said N Ashok Babu, IRA officer who heads the committee.

“We have raised objections on bill amount of Rs 1.20 crore. Of the 21 hospitals, 18 have already refunded around Rs 36 lakh to patients. On the remaining amount, they have submitted their say. We are going through it. We will issue appropriate directives after examining their reply,” Babu said.

Some of the hospitals facing penalties include Citicare hospital, Sevadharam Hospital, Vivekanand hospital, Ayush Multispeciality hospital, Sterling Hospital, Ojas hospital, Dhanwantri hospital, Gunjkar hospital, Desai hospital, Lifepoint hospital, Oxycare hospital, Accord Hospital, Metro hospital, Jeevanjyoti hospital, Phoenix hospital, Dhanwantri hospital and Onyx hospital.

