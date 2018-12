Written by Sameer Manekar

As water scarcity looms over Pimpri-Chinchwad, a housing society in the city has decided to install aerator taps in their flats to reduce water consumption.

The committee of Bhondve Empire society, located in Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has installed 200 aerator taps at 114 flats, estimating to save 10,000 litres of water every day.

An aerator, fitted at the tip of a tap, reduces the volume of water being discharged.