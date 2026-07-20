PCMC extends SIR drive; BLO house visits until August 8

The process to rationalise and restructure polling stations will also be completed by August 8. (File photo)

After the Election Commission of India announced a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme of electoral rolls in the state, the PCMC too extended the SIR deadline to August 8.

Considering the recent heavy rainfall situation in the state, the Commission took this decision by accepting the request for a deadline extension made by the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra State, civic officials said.

According to the revised schedule, the drive to collect enumeration forms through house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will now be conducted from June 30 to August 8, 2026. The process to rationalise and restructure polling stations will also be completed by August 8.