PCMC extends SIR drive; BLO house visits until August 8

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
After the Election Commission of India announced a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme of electoral rolls in the state, the PCMC too extended the SIR deadline to August 8.
Considering the recent heavy rainfall situation in the state, the Commission took this decision by accepting the request for a deadline extension made by the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra State, civic officials said.
According to the revised schedule, the drive to collect enumeration forms through house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will now be conducted from June 30 to August 8, 2026. The process to rationalise and restructure polling stations will also be completed by August 8.
Following this, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 17, 2026. Voters can submit claims and objections from August 17 to September 16, 2026.
Additionally, the process of issuing notices, conducting hearings, and disposing claims and objections will take place from August 17 to September 15, 2026. After the completion of all processes, the final electoral roll will be published on October 19, 2026.
An appeal has been made to all eligible voters in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area to fill the enumeration form along with necessary documents when BLOs visit their homes or submit it by visiting the respective polling station. Citizens are urged to actively participate and cooperate with the election administration to make the electoral roll accurate, updated, and comprehensive, the civic administration said.
Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi said, “The electoral roll is the fundamental pillar of democracy. It is extremely important that the name of every eligible citizen is accurately included in the electoral roll. The extension granted to the special intensive revision drive is an opportunity to reach every voter. All citizens in Pimpri Chinchwad should extend necessary cooperation to the BLOs, fill out the enumeration forms on time, and contribute to strengthening democracy.”
Additional Commissioner Vikrant Bagade stated, “All municipal machineries have been instructed for effective implementation according to the revised schedule. If citizens provide the necessary documents to the BLOs on time, the revision process will become faster and more accurate. Eligible voters should not wait for the last day and should fill out and submit the enumeration form immediately.”