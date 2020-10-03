PCMC shuts down 11 Covid care centres as cases fall

Covid testing underway at a centre in Pune.

WITH coronavirus cases on the decline and asymptomatic patients preferring home quarantine, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to close down 11 of its 20 Covid Care Centres.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported over 78,000 cases , of which 69,000 patients have recovered.

“An order to close down at least 11 Covid care centres has already been issued… also, a large number of patients prefer to stay in home quarantine,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express on Saturday.

“As of now, we have 2,500 asymptomatic patients who are in home quarantine,” he said.

The Nehrunagar jumbo facility has only 35 per cent occupancy while the one at Auto Cluster in Chinchwad has just over 50 per cent patients.

The Covid care centres were set up for suspected and confirmed Covid-19 patients, who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

Hardikar said every day, 4,000 Covid-19 tests are conducted in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Of these, around 600 test positive. The tests have come down by 200 as the number of positive cases is falling. In the beginning of September, we used to have nearly 1,300 positive patients. Now the number has gone below 1,000. The positivity rate continues to be between 15 and 20 per cent,” he said.

“The situation is under control and the administration is hopeful that things will improve further,” said Hardikar.

Hardikar said the administration has shifted its attention to post-Covid care. “Senior citizens, co-morbid patients and those who were in serious condition need post-Covid care as they their lungs are other organs may suffer damage. We have set up a separate counselling and support unit at YCM Hospital, where Covid-free patients will be given required treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil has issued an order, allowing restaurants, bars and food courts to open at 50 per cent of capacity from Monday. Hotels and lodges will be allowed to function at full capacity, stated the order. Private offices can function at 50 per cent capacity.

“Two-wheelers can be used by two persons. In three-wheelers, only two persons are allowed. Helmets and masks will be mandatory. All sporting activity on playgrounds can resume. Only 50 persons will be allowed in weddings and 20 for funerals,” read the order.

In another development, the PCMC has seen a shortfall of Rs 121 crore in property tax collection in the first six months of this financial year.

“The shortfall is on expected lines because of the lockdown. In the next six months, we expect a rise in collection… We have also appointed an agency to assess the properties which have not been assessed,” said the PCMC commissioner.

