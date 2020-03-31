Pimpri-Chinchwad MC sets up separate dept, deploys volunteers to help the needy

Workers at Greater Noida, Saturday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Workers at Greater Noida, Saturday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is taking several measures to provide food and rations to urban poor and migrants who don’t have any means to earn a livelihood during the current lockdown. It has set up a separate coordination department in Indrayani Nagar and is roping in volunteers to reach out to the needy.

“The PCMC is playing the role of a coordinator by taking food and other essential supplies to the needy in the industrial city,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Pawar told The Indian Express.

Pawar said the PCMC has set up a separate department in Indrayani Nagar area where food and other essentials from voluntary donors are stored and then distributed among the needy, poor and the migrants. “ISKCON and Bajaj have provided food, which we have already started distributing among the poor,” he said.

The civic body has identified 40 spots to distribute food. “At these spots, everything is done as per protocol. We are reaching the spot through tempos and then ensuring that social distancing is maintained when the food is consumed,” said Pawar.

So far, over 160 volunteers have come forward to help PCMC deliver food and ration to the needy. “This was after we made the first appeal. Now, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar has issued the second appeal to volunteers to join our efforts,” he said.

In the appeal issued late last evening, the commissioner said,”Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, we are all faced with a tough task of providing good medical care to the patients and keeping essential supply lines open… if the number of infected persons increases, then a large number of human resources will be needed to deal with the situation. Hence, I appeal to all the young and healthy citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad to volunteer for this cause and assist the municipal corporation in case of any emergency. Anyone who wishes to be a volunteer, they are requested to register online on the following link- https://bit.ly/PCMCVOLUNTEER”.

The commissioner said volunteers will be provided online training regarding COVID-19 and related matters. “Let us join hands together in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, PCMC corporators are also coming forward and helping arrange food and foodgrains for the needy. Seema Savale, corporator and former standing committee chairperson, on Sunday distributed two tonnes of rice and wheat in Balajinagar area.

Some corporators have provided tempo and other vehicle facilities for spraying disinfectant in their localities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd