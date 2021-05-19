PCMC sets up Pediatric COVID Task Force, hospital audit underway

Amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday set up a six-member Pediatric Task Force of expert doctors from civic and private hospitals. The Task Force has started an audit of the hospitals across the industrial city.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Tuesday announced the setting up of the Task Force which will be headed by Dr. Deepali Ambike, head of the Pediatrics Department at YCM hospital. Other doctors in the Task Force include Dr. Sharad Agarkhedkar of Dr. D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Rahul Kalyanpurkar of Aditya Birla hospital, Dr. Sudhir Malvade of Unique Hospital, Dr. Manoj Patil, and Dr. Sandeep Shinde of Sterling Hospital.

“Since experts have predicted a third wave in which children are likely to be most affected, the PCMC has initiated measures to meet such a situation. We have set up a six-member Task Force of expert pediatric doctors to decide on treatment, management of ICU beds, and other preventive steps. The Task Force will provide guidance for treatment of the children,” the PCMC chief said.

Dr. Ambike told The Indian Express that the first job before the Task Force is to conduct the audit of hospitals. “Conducting audit does not involve physical verification of the hospital but trying to find out the number of hospitals treating children, isolated children’s hospitals and availability of children’s wards, ICU facilities oxygen and ventilators,” she said.

Dr. Ambike said as the Pediatric Covid Taskforce has been set up in anticipation of the third wave which may affect children more than previous waves, the Task Force will form treatment protocols as per Government of India guidelines and execute them in all hospitals treating children.

Dr. Ambike said they will rope in all private pediatricians in Pimpri-Chinchwad. ” Recruiting manpower will be a challenge especially trained doctors and nurses for child care and treatment. We will have to check the availability of

equipment like ventilators and drugs like methylprednisolone Immunoglobulins,” she said.