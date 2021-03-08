PCMC sets up micro containment zones; urges citizens to avoid crowded places

Amid the surge of coronavirus infections, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has doubled up its efforts in setting up containment zones and micro containment zones. By Monday morning, it has set up over 600 containment and micro containment zones and officials said they are increasing at a rapid pace.

PCMC Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve said on Sunday, the industrial city registered 629 COVID-19 positive on Sunday. “This year, so far we had not registered more than 600 positive cases on a single day. Therefore, this is the highest figure on any single day,” Dr Salve said.

The constantly rising COVID count, Dr Salve said, only highlights the fact that people are no more worried about getting infected with COVID. “They seem to be moving out of their houses even on filmsy purpose. Youngsters seem be always on the move and mingling freely. At market places, the overcrowding showing no sign of ebbing. Earlier, when cases used to rise, people panicked and stayed indoor. Now that is not the case. People seem to be unperturbed even when cases are rapidly rising,” he said.

Appealing people to avoid crowded places, Dr Salve said they are keeping close watch at crowded places like hotels, malls, social functions and marriages. “At marriages especially, it is noted that neither the organisers nor the people who gather there take any precuation. Firstly, it is the organisers who have to take the responsibility of ensuring that each and every attendee wears a mark and santises his hands. Secondly, those who attend such ceremonies have to themselves ensure social distance and COVID appropriate behaviour. Otherwise, they would be carrying COVID home and in their neighbourhood. Each one should think of his near and dear ones and avoid being super spreaders,” he said.

Dr Salve lamented that even shopkeepers who dot length and breadth of the industrial city are not taking adequate precatutions. “Shopkeepers are not strict while dealing with customers who do not wear masks. They should not sale material to a customer who refuses to wear mask. That way the customers will fall in line,” he said.

Dr Salve said the rising number of micro containment zones is because unlike the earlier practice of sealing a large area, the civic administration was sealing smaller areas. “If we find two or more cases, we are immediately sealing that particular place. It could be a flat or a room in a chawl. It could be a floor in a building. And that is the reason there are more micro containment zones are being set up.”

As for the containment zones, Dr Salve said if large number of positive cases are registered in a locality, then the movement of people and vehicles is restricted in that area. “They are allowed movement only during restricted timings,” he said. By Monday, there were around 500 micro containment zones and around 120 containment zones.

Meanwhile, by Sunday evening, the total citizens affected with COVID-19 reach a figure of 1,09,034. Till date, 2,636 citizens have succumbed to COVID-19. As many as 3602 patients are in home isolation while 1,237 are admitted in hospital.