Pune: PCMC seeks state’s permission to keep some restrictions intact in non-containment zones

The Pimpri-Chinchwad administration is planning to relax restrictions after the area was notified as non-red zone by the state government. However, the civic administration also wants some restrictions to continue to keep the Covid-19 situation under control.

While all shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm, the civic body is also likely to allow vegetable markets at 13 places to start functioning.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express that restrictions in the industrial city will be relaxed from May 22. “We will finalise the guidelines by Thursday and release them the same day. We are planning to ease some restrictions but that is being done after due deliberations,” he said.

He added, “In the state guidelines issued on Tuesday, only Pune Municipal Corporation is mentioned in red zone while there is no mention of Pimpri-Chinchwad…”

Pimpri-Chinchwad has 42 containment zones.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said the administration does not want to give complete relaxations. “In the neighbouring Pune, the cases are on the rise. There is constant movement of people between the two cities. That’s why we do not want to lower our guard. In containment zones, nothing will be relaxed,” he said.

Patil said they have sought special permission from the state government to let some restrictions remain in place to stop any spread of infection.

“We are planning to allow all non-essential shops in residential areas and outside to remain open, but shopping malls will remain shut. Shopkeepers will not be required to seek permission from the civic administration. This will reduce our workload too,” he said.

On the opening of 13 vegetable markets, Patil said, “We are planning to open them up with restrictions. One part of the market will be open on one day while another part on the other day. It will be finalised by Thursday.”

Currently, the PCMC has set up designated vegetable markets in open plots in several suburbs and is strictly monitoring the movement of customers and vendors.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered one more Covid-19 death on Wednesday. Patil said a 65-year-old woman with co-morbidity in the form acute diabetes, died in the area on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths in the twin city has gone up to 16 while the area has so far seen 242 cases.

