Nearly 100 residents whose land was acquired by the Pune district collectorate for road widening in Sangvi area are waiting the compensation amount for months.

The PCMC wants to widen the approach road from the newly-built Sangvi-Aundh Road bridge to 18 metres. Though the bridge was inaugurated a year and half back, the approach road still remains to be widened. As a result, the vehicular movement through the day gets affected, residents said.

Neha Pawar, a resident of Sangvi, said the process to widen the road started about five years ago. “We were told by the PCMC that they want to acquire our land for road widening purpose. They told us that we will get adequate compensation for the land acquired but there is still no sign of the compensation amount,” she said.

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Pawar alleged the land acquisition officials told them to carry out “our own measurement through government and private sources and all other related actions required for the purpose”. “We now expect that we will be paid over Rs 5 crore. But we are not sure how much we will actually be paid,” she said

“There is no clarify from the officials as to when we will get the amount. The district collectorate should take the initiative and tell us when exactly we will get the amount,” she said.

Dominic Lobo, another resident of the area whose land was also acquired, said, “The proposed 18-metre approach road plan from the new Sangvi bridge to Shitole Petrol pump is hanging even at the basic stage of land acquisition despite the PCMC depositing Rs 86 crore in February 2026.”

Lobo said the PCMC built the Rs 50 crore bridge connecting Sangvi with Aundh to ease traffic congestion. “Despite the opening of the bridge, the fate of the approach road still remains uncertain and traffic congestion remains unresolved.”

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MNS’ Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Raju Savale, said, “I live in Sangvi area. My sister also lives here. The process of acquisition of my sister’s land started five years back in 2020. But it remains incomplete as well as the compensation amount to citizens remains unpaid for months now.”

Savale alleged PCMC has lost crucial interest on the Rs 86 crore which it deposited with the Land Acquisition Office. “The Rs 86 crore deposited with the Land acquisition Officer for compensating near 100 landowners has already resulted in a staggering loss of crores in interest amount for the PCMC. PCMC is losing the interest amount as its amount remains idle with the Collectorate.”

PCMC officials said they have deposited Rs 86 crore with the Land Acquisition Department which works under the Pune district collectorate. “Though we have deposited Rs 86 crore with the Land Acquisition Office, the latter has asked for Rs 6 crore more. They have also raised some queries regarding the land acquired. We will soon provide them the necessary amount and clarification,” PCMC deputy engineer Amol Kanade told The Indian Express.

When contacted, Land Acquisition Officer Usha Vishwasrao said, “The compensation award for the residents will be declared in next 15 days after which they will get their due amount.”

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She said that there has been a delay due to a revised government resolution (GR) issued by the government. “Because of the revised GR, we had to rework things at our end. Besides, there were some issues on which we needed clarity,” she said.

On the delay in giving compensation amount, Pune District Collectorate Jitendra Dudi said he will look into the issue. “I will talk to the department concerned and find out why there was a delay,” he told The Indian Express.