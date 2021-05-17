PCMC runs out of vaccine doses, to float global tenders to purchase more

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will not be conducting any vaccinations against Covid-19 on Tuesday, for the second consecutive day, as it has run out of vaccine doses. (File photo)

THE Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will not be conducting any vaccinations against Covid-19 on Tuesday, for the second consecutive day, as it has run out of vaccine doses. All vaccination centres in the twin city remained shut on Monday too.

“Local residents are urged not to crowd the vaccination centres as no centre will be open,” said a civic official.

Mayor Usha Dhore said the civic body was planning to float global tenders to purchase at least 15 lakh doses. “I have been told by the civic health department that we will need at least 15 lakh doses. I have urged the PCMC administration to explore the possibility of purchasing the doses directly,” she said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has a population of 27 lakh and so far, over 4 lakh local residents have been vaccinated.

Dhore said she has also held discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar regarding the civic body’s plan to purchase the vaccines directly from the manufacturers. “The deputy chief minister later announced that there was no need for state government permission for civic bodies to purchase vaccines,” she said.

“…Since we are not getting adequate stock, we have to keep several of our vaccination centres closed. Local residents have been crowding the centres and forming long queues. This is dangerous as it will lead to spread of the virus. If we purchase the vaccine and keep adequate stock… we can carry out the vaccination on time and without overcrowding,” she said.

The mayor said since BMC and PMC have also decided to purchase vaccines directly, PCMC will be the third civic body in the state to do so. “This will help in containing the virus as we are also facing the possibility of a third wave. If we don’t act now, it will create further problems in the future…The PCMC commissioner has already given instructions to the standing committee about the purchase of vaccine,” she said.

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said, “We are planning to purchase the vaccine directly. The municipal commissioner and the mayor have been discussing the issue. Nothing has been finalised as yet.”

