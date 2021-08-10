PCMC rolls out door-to-door survey to keep vector-borne diseases at bay

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has rolled out a door-to-door survey to keep a check on vector-borne diseases in the twin city.

PCMC officials are visiting homes, apartments and society complexes and surveying every home for equipment, unattended trash and other sources in search of mosquito-breeding areas. Often, water puddles along the roads — seen during monsoon season — in addition to other water accumulating sources within homes like refrigerator or cooler trays, discarded tins and cans, earthen pots of indoor plants can become the sites for mosquito breeding.

Municipal corporation staffers, during the survey, are engaging with residents and checking plants and pots, use of coolers, while also spreading awareness about keeping all their surroundings dry.

This year, Maharashtra has reported 936 dengue cases and 341 cases of chikungunya till June, and 1,187 cases of malaria till May this year.

