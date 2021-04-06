Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad Covid-19 guidelines and rules: Here’s what is open, what is shut

The decision has been taken to "break the chain" of COVID cases which are rising by over 3,000 every day in the industrial city. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Tuesday issued revised guidelines allowing only essential shops in the city to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm till April 30. “All essential shops, medical stores, dairies and bakeries will remain open. All non-essential shops will remain closed,” the PCMC chief said.

When asked whether wine shops will remain open as there was heavy rush of people, Patil said, “What can be remain open is clearly mentioned in my order. Wine is not listed there. So it shall remain closed.”

What will remain open:

Essential services like grocery, milk delivery, medical stores, hospitals, insurance premium offices, pharmacy, vegetable and fruit markets, bakery, sweet mart shops, private buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws, railway, e-commerce, government and private offices, petrol pumps, newspaper offices.

Private offices and industrial units will remain open on the condition that their employees get vaccinated or get a Covid negative report by April 10.

* Finance services, lawyers’ offices can remain open.

* Industrial workers can travel by office buses with proper identity cards

* Owners of essential shops and their workers should ensure that they have been vaccinated

* Autorickshaws can operate with two passengers

* All government offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

* All private buses and all private vehicles can operate between 7 am and 6 pm from Monday to Friday. Only sitting passengers are allowed.

* 50 persons have been allowed for weddings while 20 persons have been allowed for funerals.

What will remain shut…

Hotels, restaurants, bars, roadside eateries and food stalls have been banned, but parcel service and home delivery has been allowed between 6 am and 7 pm. On weekends though, no takeaways have been allowed.

Cinema theatres, auditoriums, entertainment parks, amusement parks, swimming pools, sports stadiums, gyms, sports complexes, will remain shut.

All salons, beauty parlours, schools, colleges, private coaching classes will remain closed.

All religious, political, cultural and social meetings have been banned.

Religious places and meditation centres will remain shut.