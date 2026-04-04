PCMC registers record service tax collection of Rs 1.1 cr from slum area

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The Slum Eradication and Rehabilitation Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has achieved a historic feat by collecting a staggering Rs 1,10,60,421 in slum service tax for the financial year 2025-26.
This marks the highest service tax collected in a single financial year over the last five years, the civic administration said today.
Mayor Ravi Landge and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the citizens for this achievement, which was made possible through the municipal corporation’s planned recovery campaigns, the administration said.
Under the guidance of Mayor Ravi Landge, Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, and led by Additional Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor and Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade, the department effectively utilised modern technology for tax collection this year. Convenient facilities were provided for citizens to pay their service tax through both online payment systems and offline methods, the administration said.
To assist citizens, the Slum Eradication and Rehabilitation Department office remained open even on weekly and public holidays throughout March 2026.
This special arrangement was made to ensure easy payment and to avoid any inconvenience to the public, officials said.
Due to these streamlined facilities, PCMC witnessed a record-breaking increase in revenue.
“The record-breaking slum service tax recovery is the result of the Municipal Corporation’s planned policies and the positive response from citizens. The contribution made by citizens by paying their taxes on time is vital for the city’s development,” the Mayor said.
“Record recovery was made possible this year through the use of modern technology, easy-to-use facilities, and special collection drives. Slum residents have cooperated in the city’s development by paying their taxes on time.
In the future, PCMC will focus on increasing revenue while providing even more convenient services to citizens,” the commissioner said.
Highest collection in five years: