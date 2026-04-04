PCMC registers record service tax collection of Rs 1.1 cr from slum area

This special arrangement was made to ensure easy payment and to avoid any inconvenience to the public, officials said.

The Slum Eradication and Rehabilitation Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has achieved a historic feat by collecting a staggering Rs 1,10,60,421 in slum service tax for the financial year 2025-26.

This marks the highest service tax collected in a single financial year over the last five years, the civic administration said today.

Mayor Ravi Landge and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the citizens for this achievement, which was made possible through the municipal corporation’s planned recovery campaigns, the administration said.

Under the guidance of Mayor Ravi Landge, Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, and led by Additional Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor and Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade, the department effectively utilised modern technology for tax collection this year. Convenient facilities were provided for citizens to pay their service tax through both online payment systems and offline methods, the administration said.