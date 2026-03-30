PCMC records Rs 157 crore recovery in 29 days under amnesty yojana

The PCMC administration has issued an appeal stating that the scheme will conclude on March 31, and urged remaining defaulters to pay their taxes before the deadline to avail of the benefits. (Source: File)

As of March 29, a total of 55,711 defaulters have taken advantage of the Abhay Yojana (Amnesty Scheme) implemented by the Taxation and Tax Collection Department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, officials said on Monday.

Since the scheme’s launch on March 1, more than Rs 157 crore in property tax was collected in just 29 days.

The PCMC administration has issued an appeal stating that the scheme will conclude on March 31, and urged remaining defaulters to pay their taxes before the deadline to avail of the benefits.

To provide relief to property owners in arrears, the PCMC launched the Abhay Yojana on March 1, 2026. Under this scheme, a 90% concession on delayed penalties is offered. This decision has encouraged many citizens to come forward and clear their dues.