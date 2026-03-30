PCMC records Rs 157 crore recovery in 29 days under amnesty yojana

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As of March 29, a total of 55,711 defaulters have taken advantage of the Abhay Yojana (Amnesty Scheme) implemented by the Taxation and Tax Collection Department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, officials said on Monday.
Since the scheme’s launch on March 1, more than Rs 157 crore in property tax was collected in just 29 days.
The PCMC administration has issued an appeal stating that the scheme will conclude on March 31, and urged remaining defaulters to pay their taxes before the deadline to avail of the benefits.
To provide relief to property owners in arrears, the PCMC launched the Abhay Yojana on March 1, 2026. Under this scheme, a 90% concession on delayed penalties is offered. This decision has encouraged many citizens to come forward and clear their dues.
Over the past 29 days, a total of 68,488 property owners have paid property taxes amounting to Rs 157.21 crore. Out of these, 55,731 defaulters specifically utilized the Abhay Yojana, receiving a combined penalty waiver of Rs 38.81 crore. This has provided significant financial relief to citizens while substantially boosting the Municipal Corporation’s revenue.
Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar stated that only one day remained to benefit from this scheme, as it will remain active until midnight on March 31, 2026. He urged citizens with pending dues to seize this final opportunity immediately.
A special campaign is being conducted across the 18 divisional offices of the Municipal Corporation, including door-to-door awareness visits. Facilities such as online payments, cheque deposits, and cash counters are available. To ensure there is no inconvenience on the final day, cash counters at all divisional tax collection offices will remain open from 10 am to 10 pmm on March 31.
“The Abhay Yojana has proven to be a scheme that provides relief to citizens while strengthening the financial discipline of the Municipal Corporation. The response from Pimpri-Chinchwad residents is a testament to their commitment to the city’s development. I urge the remaining defaulters to take initiative and benefit from this opportunity on the final day,” Mayor Ravi Landge.
“The Abhay Yojana has led to a significant increase in tax recovery, achieving our goal of providing relief to defaulters. It is heartening to see citizens paying their taxes voluntarily. All facilities have been made available so that citizens can pay their taxes without any difficulties,” said Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi.