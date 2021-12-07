PCMC readies 1,200 beds as part of Omicron preparedness

As part of its preparedness against Omicron, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is planning to reserve as many as 1,200 beds under its jurisdiction to admit patients of the Covid-19 variant, in case their numbers rise.

To begin with, it has decided to reserve 200 beds at the civic-run New Bhosari Hospital for Omicron patients and has plans to earmark another 1,000 beds at its Auto Cluster and Jumbo facilities for the purpose. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “Though we have seen six Omicron cases so far, there is no need to panic. We appeal to citizens who have returned from foreign countries to get in touch with our offices and undergo tests. It is important that citizens follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. They should compulsorily use masks and avoid large gatherings besides ensuring that they take both doses of the vaccine.”

Talking about PCMC’s Omicron preparedness, the civic body chief said, “We have 200 beds at New Bhosari Hospital where those coming from foreign countries and detected with Omicron will be admitted. Besides, in case Omicron cases rise, we will activate the 200-bed Auto Cluster facility in Chinchwad and 800-bed Jumbo facility at Nehrunagar.”

Patil said the six patients detected with Omicron have been admitted at Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri. “This hospital will be used for admitting children. It has a capacity of 100 beds and 12 intensive care units,” he said.

The PCMC chief said civic-run Thergaon Hospital, which has a capacity of 200 beds, and the 132-bed Akurdi Hospital will admit only Covid patients. “The YCMH hospital, which has 750 beds, will continue to admit all kinds of patients,” he said.

Stating that the six patients admitted at Jijamata Hospital had mild symptoms, Patil said civic body officials are searching for those who had come in contact with the people who have returned from foreign countries.

Meanwhile, for the first time in one-and-a-half years, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered only 17 Covid-19 cases on Monday. The last time the industrial city registered 17 cases was on May 19, 2020, health officials said.

With the new cases, the total number of Covid cases registered until now stands at 2,77,722. So far, 2,73,603 people have been discharged from various hospitals. Currently, Pimpri-Chinchwad has 337 active Covid cases of which 213 are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 124 are in home isolation. Till date, Pimpri-Chinchwad has registered 4,513 deaths due to Covid.