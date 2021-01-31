Over 325 properties owe Rs 25 lakh each to PCMC, notices sent

Even as action against Padma awardee Girish Prabhune has been stayed, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is determined to recover dues from owners who owe the civic body more than Rs 25 lakh in property tax.

“In all, there are at least 325 properties in big default. Each one of them the civic body more than 25 lakh as property tax. If they don’t pay the amount, we are going to seal their properties,” said PCMC assistant municipal commissioner Smita Zagade.

Zagade said they have been sending notices to defaulters who owe from Rs 25,000 to Rs 25 lakh. “They are given seven days time. If within seven days, they don’t respond, we are forced to seal their properties,” she said.

Civic officials said there are around 5.27 lakh properties in Pimpri-Chinchwad. These include 4.47 lakh residential properties, 46,800 commercial and 3,700 industrial properties. Besides, there are around 8,700 empty spaces. “We assess the tax on them annually. However, hundreds of them have not paid taxes. Despite sending notices to them, they do not respond. As a result, we have to undertake sealing of their properties,” officials said.

Meanwhile, Zagade said the decision regarding the properties of Padma awardee Prabhune, who owes Rs 3 crore to the civic body, will be taken only after Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar returns from leave. “I have discussed the issue with Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Pawar…As of now, we will not take any action until the civic chief returns,” she said.

Hardikar had told this paper on Saturday the notice issued to Prabhune was as per the laid down procedure.