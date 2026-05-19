PCMC property tax concession: Pay online by June 30 and get 10% off; women owners can save up to 30%

PCMC has urged property owners to pay property tax before June 30 to avail rebates of up to 30% and avoid action on pending dues.

The Tax Collection and Assessment Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has appealed to property owners to take timely advantage of the existing concessions available on property tax dues for the financial year 2026-27.

Citizens who pay their entire tax amount online by June 30 are being offered a concession of up to 10 per cent. Additionally, a special concession of up to 30 per cent is being extended to one residential property registered in the name of a female family member.

The PCMC’s tax collection drive is receiving a positive response from citizens; till Monday, 1,82,335 property owners have availed themselves of the various tax concessions. A significant number of citizens within this group have utilised the online payment method to benefit from the 10 per cent concession.