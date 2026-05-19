PCMC property tax concession: Pay online by June 30 and get 10% off; women owners can save up to 30%

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The Tax Collection and Assessment Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has appealed to property owners to take timely advantage of the existing concessions available on property tax dues for the financial year 2026-27.
Citizens who pay their entire tax amount online by June 30 are being offered a concession of up to 10 per cent. Additionally, a special concession of up to 30 per cent is being extended to one residential property registered in the name of a female family member.
The PCMC’s tax collection drive is receiving a positive response from citizens; till Monday, 1,82,335 property owners have availed themselves of the various tax concessions. A significant number of citizens within this group have utilised the online payment method to benefit from the 10 per cent concession.
In addition to collecting taxes for the current financial year, PCMC is placing special emphasis on the recovery of outstanding tax arrears. To ensure that property owners in the city receive timely information regarding their tax obligations, tax bills have been distributed for 6,65,470 properties so far.
Furthermore, the process of initiating action against property owners who have failed to clear their outstanding dues has begun; to date, pre-attachment notices have been served to 34,108 defaulters.
Since the commencement of the current financial year on April 1, over 1,82,000 property owners have paid their property taxes and successfully availed themselves of the various tax concessions offered. Consequently, a total of Rs 183.14 crore in property tax has been deposited into the PCMC’s treasury so far.
Of this amount, 1,65,424 property owners have availed themselves of the 10 per cent online payment rebate, contributing Rs 169.50 crore in revenue through their tax payments. The PCMC has been urging that the online tax payment system not only saves citizens’ time but also encourages tax payments through a transparent and convenient process.
“The property tax paid by citizens plays a pivotal role in the development of Pimpri Chinchwad city. It is through these funds that efforts are undertaken to strengthen and enhance the city’s infrastructure, including roads, water supply, sanitation, education, healthcare, and other civic amenities,” said Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.
While PCMC’s Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Pawar, said, “Citizens are advised to pay their property taxes before June 30 to avail themselves of the various rebates. Paying taxes online entitles citizens to a rebate of up to 10 per cent. Additionally, special rebates are available for residential properties registered in the names of women. Property owners with outstanding tax dues must settle their payments immediately to avoid punitive action.”