PCMC collects property tax revenue of Rs 961 crore for 2025-26

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The Tax Collection and Taxation Department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has collected a property tax revenue of Rs 961 crore in the 2025-2026 financial year.
“The tax department has recorded a remarkable feat by crossing the Rs 950 crore mark for the second consecutive year,” the civic administration said.
Out of 7.32 lakh registered property owners, 6,31,615 have paid their taxes. Mayor Ravi Landge, Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, and other office bearers expressed their gratitude to the honest taxpayers.
Currently, there are approximately 7.32 lakh registered properties in Pimpri- Chinchwad, including residential, non-residential, industrial, and others.
The number of taxpayers has been increasing annually, showing a positive response from citizens. Last year, the department collected Rs 966 crore. This year, the tax collection staff was involved in municipal election duties for three months, which slightly impacted the overall recovery process, the administration said.
“The significant increase in recovery is due to effective planning and providing transparent, easy-to-use facilities for citizens,” said Suryavanshi.
“After taking charge on February 2, we accelerated our planning and recovered nearly Rs 250 crore in just two months. This collective effort helped us cross the Rs 950 crore milestone again,” Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner, PCMC
The tax department initiated rigorous measures over the past year, officials said. These included:
* Seizing properties of defaulters and disconnecting water connections.
* Publishing names of major defaulters in newspapers.
* Extensive advertising via hoardings, flyers, social media videos, and loudspeaker announcements in busy public squares.
* Providing both online and offline payment facilities with various discount schemes.
To provide relief to defaulters, the PCMC implemented the Amnesty Scheme.
* Duration: March 1 to March 31, 2026.
* Beneficiaries: 70,238 property owners.
* Collection: Rs 202.17 crore was collected in just 31 days.
* Concessions: Citizens received discounts totaling Rs 55.47 crore.
Tax collection: An overview
Tax recovery
* Wakad: Rs 117.78 Cr
* Thergaon: Rs 98.59 Cr
* Chikhali: Rs 88.65 Cr
* Kiwale: Rs 65.34 Cr
* Bhosari: Rs 64.52 Cr
* Moshi: Rs 63.53 Cr
Payment mode statistics
* Online: Rs 697.19 Crore
* Cheque: Rs 119.13 Crore
* Cash: Rs 104.87 Crore
* DD/Others: Rs 7.15 Crore
Property type
* Residential: 5,55,270
* Non-Residential: 52,645
* Mixed Use: 13,776
* Industrial: 4,816
* Vacant Land: 5,077
Tax collection over last 8 years
| Year | Collection (in Crores) |
|— |—|
| 2018-19 | Rs 471 |
| 2019-20 | Rs 480 |
| 2020-21 | Rs 553 |
| 2021-22 | Rs 628 |
| 2022-23 | Rs 816 |
| 2023-24 | Rs 977 |
| 2024-25 | Rs 966 |