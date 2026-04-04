PCMC collects property tax revenue of Rs 961 crore for 2025-26

Currently, there are approximately 7.32 lakh registered properties in Pimpri- Chinchwad, including residential, non-residential, industrial, and others. (File photo)

The Tax Collection and Taxation Department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has collected a property tax revenue of Rs 961 crore in the 2025-2026 financial year.

“The tax department has recorded a remarkable feat by crossing the Rs 950 crore mark for the second consecutive year,” the civic administration said.

Out of 7.32 lakh registered property owners, 6,31,615 have paid their taxes. Mayor Ravi Landge, Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, and other office bearers expressed their gratitude to the honest taxpayers.

Currently, there are approximately 7.32 lakh registered properties in Pimpri- Chinchwad, including residential, non-residential, industrial, and others.

The number of taxpayers has been increasing annually, showing a positive response from citizens. Last year, the department collected Rs 966 crore. This year, the tax collection staff was involved in municipal election duties for three months, which slightly impacted the overall recovery process, the administration said.